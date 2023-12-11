Minister for Integration Proposes Welfare Cuts for Future Ukrainian Arrivals

Ministers are set to approve large reductions in benefits for refugees coming from Ukraine in future as accommodation pressures for other nationalities claiming asylum here worsen.

The Cabinet committee on Ukraine is scheduled for Monday where the proposals from Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman – which including cutting welfare benefits for future Ukrainian arrivals and providing accommodation for only 90 days – are expected to be discussed by Ministers before going to the full Cabinet on Tuesda





