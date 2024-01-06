Minister for Finance Opposes Replacing RTÉ Licence Fee with Direct Exchequer Funding

The Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath, expresses his desire to spend more time with his seven children but emphasizes the importance of setting a good work ethic example. He disagrees with Minister for Media Catherine Martin's suggestion of replacing the RTÉ licence fee with direct exchequer funding, stating that it would make it difficult for the broadcaster to compete for funding. McGrath's stance puts him at odds with Martin, who believes taxpayer funding should be considered.

A decision on the future funding model for RTÉ is expected soon





