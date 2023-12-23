Department of Transport Reports Largest Reduction in Gender Pay Gap Among Government Departments

The Department of Transport has reported the largest reduction in its gender pay gap among Government departments this year. The department recorded a fall of 6.7 percentage points in its mean gender pay gap, from 20.4% in 2022 to 13.7% this year. This is the second year that Irish organisations with more than 250 employees, including Government departments, are legally required to publish a gender pay gap report.





