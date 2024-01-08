Glen avenges All-Ireland defeat with victory over Kilmacud

Reports from Pairc Esler Glen 1-14 Kilmacud 2-10. Glen avenged their All-Ireland defeat to Kilmacud Crokes with a 1-14 to 2-10 victory. Momentum shifted in favor of Kilmacud during the second half, but Glen secured the win with a late goal.





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glen wins surreal All-Ireland club senior football semi-finalGlen led by seven points during the second half, got reeled back level by Crokes in the closing stages but then managed to go four ahead again in the dying seconds of a chaotic closing period in which both sides scored injury-time goals. At the final whistle just the minimum separated the sides, Glen had won a rematch 12 months in the making.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Vote for the Best Shops in Ireland 2023Vote for your favorite independent retailers in Ireland and help choose the Best Shops in Ireland 2023. Only one shop can win in each category.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Gymnastics Ireland Fails to Attend Mediation Meeting with Family of Black GymnastGymnastics Ireland did not attend a mediation meeting with the family of a young black gymnast who was snubbed by one of its judges during a highly controversial medal ceremony last year. The revelation contradicts testimony provided to an Oireachtas committee by a senior department official in October, and raises new questions about how the issue was handled by the relevant authorities.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Discover the Best Food Shops in Ireland for 2023Celebrate unique retailers all around the country with the Best Food Shops in Ireland for 2023. Explore a diverse range of food, coffee, and wine shops worthy of their own Best Shops list.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Eileen Gleeson appointed as new head coach of Ireland's women's national teamEileen Gleeson has been appointed as the new head coach of Ireland's women's national team. She led the team to six victories in the UEFA Women’s Nations League and will now lead them into the qualifying phase for the 2025 UEFA Women’s European Championships.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Eileen Gleeson's Coaching Journey to the Senior Ireland JobEileen Gleeson has coached some big stars on her way to the senior Ireland job, including Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, and Louise Quinn. This article highlights some of the players she has worked with and their achievements.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »