Government uses corporation tax receipts to cover health budget overrun

The Government used above-expectations corporation tax receipts to pay for a €1 billion overrun in its health budget last year. The latest exchequer returns, published by the Department of Finance, show the economy generated a “general government surplus” of €7.8 billion in 2023. This was €1 billion less than the Government forecast in October’s budget. Officials confirmed the updated figure reflected additional spending primarily on health in the final part of 2023.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said late last year he was seeking additional net funding for health of €964 million above his original allocation





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Department of Transport Reports Largest Reduction in Gender Pay Gap Among Government DepartmentsThe Department of Transport has reported the largest reduction in its gender pay gap among Government departments this year. The department recorded a fall of 6.7 percentage points in its mean gender pay gap, from 20.4% in 2022 to 13.7% this year.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Vote for the Best Shops in Ireland 2023Vote for your favorite independent retailers in Ireland and help choose the Best Shops in Ireland 2023. Only one shop can win in each category.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Vote for the Best Shops in Ireland 2023Vote for your favorite independent retailers in Ireland and help choose the Best Shops in Ireland 2023. Only one shop can win in each category.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Discover the Best Food Shops in Ireland for 2023Celebrate unique retailers all around the country with the Best Food Shops in Ireland for 2023. Explore a diverse range of food, coffee, and wine shops worthy of their own Best Shops list.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Former Saturdays Singer's Throuple Rumours and Memorable Irish News Stories of 2023A former Saturdays singer was rumored to be engaged in a throuple, leading to a rollercoaster of pop culture events in 2023. Memorable Irish news stories include the viral fame of a teenager, a dramatic rescue at sea, and the release of a book by a popular figure.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Reviewing the Themes of 2023A review of 2023 reveals some of the themes that preoccupied this column during the year: the decline and fall of Stephen Kenny, Manchester City’s Treble (and alleged scandals) and the ups and downs of “Rorschach striker” Darwin Nuñez.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »