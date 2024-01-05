Gundogan's stoppage time penalty gives Barcelona a narrow win against Las Palmas

Ilkay Gundogan stroked home a stoppage time penalty to grab champions Barcelona a barely deserved 2-1 win at Las Palmas on Thursday. Barca were at times outplayed by the mid-table Canary Islanders, who took the lead through former Blaugrana striker Munir El Haddadi in the 12th minute. Ferran Torres pulled Barcelona level in the second half and Gundogan netted the winner from the spot after he was shoved over in the box when poised to head into an empty net.





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shane MacGowan's Funeral: A Rock n' Roll Send-OffShane MacGowan, the legendary Irish punk artist, was given a star-studded, three-hour funeral attended by famous faces from the world of music, screen, and politics. The funeral, held in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, was a fitting tribute to one of Ireland's greatest songwriters. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, along with Nick Cave, Aiden Gillen, and Imelda May, were among the mourners. Bono, who was on tour in Las Vegas, even recorded a prayer for the faithful. To the headtopics.com admin, Your posts are always well-written and easy to understand.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Premier League Predictions: 10 Things That Will Definitely (Maybe) HappenMirror Football gives you 10 guarantees on things that WILL definitely (maybe) happen in the Premier League, including Man City becoming champions again.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Michael Walker: Celtic seem stuck in that old cycle again - beating Rangers could help break itBrendan Rodgers’s side could give themselves a powerful lift by getting the better of their fiercest rivals on Saturday

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Former minister says judges convicted of sexual offences should never serve againFine Gael TD Charles Flanagan has stated that judges convicted of sexual offences should be permanently excluded from judicial activity. This comes after the conviction of Circuit Court judge Gerard O’Brien for sexually abusing six men between 1991 and 1997.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Television presenter shares snaps of her beautifully decorated home for ChristmasThe television presenter shares photos of her house decorated for Christmas and gives a tour of her living room and the stunning additions for the festive season.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Leinster Ends La Rochelle's Winning Streak in FranceLeinster have had some big wins in France before, including a memorable victory against Clermont in the 2012 semi-final. Last weekend, they ended La Rochelle's winning streak against them and their run of 16 consecutive victories in the Champions Cup. Winning away in France is always difficult, but it gives Leinster confidence for their next game.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »