Irish Human Rights Watchdog Launches Legal Action Against Government Over Failure to Provide Accommodation

Ireland’s human rights watchdog, the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC), has taken legal action against the government for the second time this year over its failure to provide accommodation to all international protection applicants. This is the first time IHREC has used its powers to initiate a legal action concerning human rights.

The government announced that it could no longer accommodate all newly arrived male applicants due to the high number of arrivals from Ukraine and other countries





