Road to Wembley: Five storylines to follow in the Champions League last-16 draw

The Road to Wembley for the Champions League final is beginning to narrow. The last-16 draw earlier today brings the 1 June showpiece in London into sharper focus. Here, we assess five storylines to follow in the next round. 1. Manchester City’s sturdy defence Pep Guardiola’s Treble winners may be struggling in the Premier League after the high of last season’s success on all fronts but they breezed through the group stage of the Champions League with a 100% record.

Continuing beyond the last-16 is something City have become accustomed to in each of the last six seasons, and they will expect more of the same after being paired with FC Copenhagen. So far, there have been the occasional signs of weakness for City compared to last year, like falling 2-0 behind at home to Red Bull Leipzig only to recover with a second-half comeback to win 3-2. That they had already qualified from the group prior to that meant the drama wasn’t quite as intense. It was a result that helped ensure they secured six straight victories, with three goals scored in every gam





Manchester United's Champions League hopes in jeopardy after draw against GalatasarayManchester United's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase are in danger after a 3-3 draw against Galatasaray. They blew a two-goal lead and now need other results to go their way.

Arsenal cruise into Champions League last 16 with rout of LensMikel Arteta's Arsenal secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a dominant victory over Lens, scoring five goals in the first half.

Road Deaths in Ireland Surpass Previous Year's TotalThe number of road deaths in Ireland has already surpassed the total for the previous year. This is a concerning trend as road deaths have been increasing in recent years. The Road Safety Authority needs to find new ways to address this issue, as traditional media alone is not enough.

€1.4bn upgrade of N20 road between Cork and Limerick plannedThe Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) hopes to seek Government approval next year to apply for planning permission for a long-awaited €1.4 billion upgrade of the N20 road between Cork and Limerick to a full motorway.

Athlone Town crowned Women's FAI Cup champions for the first timeAthlone Town emerged as the champions of the Women's FAI Cup for the first time after a thrilling encounter against Shelbourne. The match ended in a penalty shootout, with Athlone eventually coming out on top. Dana Scheriff and Gillian Keenan were the heroes of the game, scoring crucial goals. Athlone had previously defeated Galway United and league champions Peamount on penalties in their cup run.

Five counties express opposition to proposal to remove them from National Hurling LeagueLouth, Fermanagh, Longford and Cavan say they will vote against the proposal, while Leitrim hurling manager Olcan Conway labels it ‘a cost-cutting exercise’

