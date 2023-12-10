Munster 17 Bayonne 17: Bayonne frustrate Munster in Champions Cup clash

THE CHAMPIONS CUP always serves up its fair share of surprises and as the crowd filed out of a chilly Thomond Park tonight, it was the small band of travelling Bayonne support who made all the noise. Their team were given little chance of causing an upset against the URC champions but the French will enjoy their night in Limerick after Bayonne dug deep to frustrate Munster on a disappointing night for Graham Rowntree’s side.

Leading 17-10 going into the closing stages, Munster looked on course to grind out the win but Bayonne winger Rémy Baget struck with five minutes to play to bring them within two points, before Thomas Dolhagaray’s excellent conversion levelled the game. Jack Crowley had the opportunity to win it with the clock in the red, but his drop-goal attempt sailed wide to the delight of the vocal Bayonne support. Both sides were without a number of frontliners and it showed in an often disjointed affair under lights in Limeric





