Foggy conditions affect All-Ireland club semi-final in Newry

Correct procedure was followed and Kilmacud Crokes have no quibble with result after bizarre semi-final in Newry, leaving Glen to prepare for showdown with St Brigid’s. Spectators struggled to see action on the fair side of the pitch for much of Sunday's All-Ireland club semi-final between Glen and Kilmacud Crokes in Newry.

The stadium was covered in fog and while several other GAA fixtures across the country were postponed on Sunday afternoon, the Glen-Kilmacud Crokes clash went ahead as scheduled at 3.45pm. It was impossible for spectators sitting in the stand or perched on the terrace to see the far side of the pitch for most of the encounter, while the fog also made it difficult for viewers watching live coverage on TG4. On the field, at ground level, visibility was not as severely diminished. Croke Park representatives were in touch with Ulster chief executive Brian McAvoy – who is also a member of the National Executive Committee – early in the afternoon to check on the situation in Newry





Glen wins surreal All-Ireland club senior football semi-finalGlen led by seven points during the second half, got reeled back level by Crokes in the closing stages but then managed to go four ahead again in the dying seconds of a chaotic closing period in which both sides scored injury-time goals. At the final whistle just the minimum separated the sides, Glen had won a rematch 12 months in the making.

Glen avenges All-Ireland defeat with victory over KilmacudGlen avenged their All-Ireland defeat to Kilmacud Crokes with a 1-14 to 2-10 victory. Momentum shifted in favor of Kilmacud during the second half, but Glen secured the win with a late goal.

