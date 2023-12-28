Pub Owner Responds to Bad Review from Customer

A pub owner has clapped back after a customer left a bad review recounting her experience at the establishment. The customer, a woman known only as 'Jo', told how she visited The Cowshed in Nottinghamshire for her sister-in-law's 50th birthday. She claimed that her party had spent a hefty sum of around £700 (€804) on drinks and pizza, only to be asked to leave by 'staff with an awful attitude', because they were deemed too drunk.

The scathing review said: 'didn’t mind taking the £700 though, I have never been spoken to in such a way. Maybe they should open reviews.' It added: 'And, yes, our family member was sick, and yes, we cleaned it up so no members of staff were affected by this. Maybe a course for your staff in customer service wouldn’t go amiss – rude staff, huffing and puffing because they had a large round to bring out.' However, the bar and restaurant, which has a five star rating on TripAdvisor, shared their version of events from the night in 2020, Mirror UK report





