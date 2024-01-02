Primary Schools Seek Emergency Funding Amid Financial Difficulties

More than 20 primary schools sought emergency funding from the Department of Education due to financial difficulties. However, only one school received additional funding. Minister for Education Norma Foley advised schools to seek support from the financial support services unit.





