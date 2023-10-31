Man sold home to remove son's debt threat, court told

Mr O’Reilly said he had retired from his job with Tesco due to ill health but hoped to return to work in another job next year. Mr O’Reilly said he also installed security cameras all around his property because of the physical threat to his family and home.

Mr O’Reilly recalled how the couple could not sleep because of the fear they would feel"every time we’d hear the click of the gate". Detective Garda Frank Gunter told the court that O’Reilly had gone to the house with others in relation to an alleged drug debt.

Under cross-examination by counsel for O’Reilly, Edmund Sweetman BL, he said the accused and the person being sought for the drug debt had become addicts together through their heavy use of cannabis.Det Gada Gunter said he was unaware that the other person was back in Lithuania at the time of the offence.

He said the accused had gone into a treatment facility for six months and had come out"a completely different person". Pleading for leniency, Mr Sweetman said his client accepted he knew the purpose of why he went to the property with other men but claimed O’Reilly was"in a position of fear" because of his own drug debt.

The court heard O’Reilly was a building labourer who had the prospect of permanent work, while he had made real progress in tackling his drug addiction.

