5 talking points as Haaland destroys limp Man Utd as pressure grows on Ten Hag

Manchester United were outclassed and humiliated by Manchester City as Pep Guardiola ’s side ran out comfortable three-goal victors at Old Trafford.

United were without their entire first-choice defence and specialist holding midfielder in Casemiro, but this was another insipid performance from Erik ten Hag’s side – who have been left with many more questions than answers. Here are five talking points from another dark day for the Red Devils.

Haaland was the decisive factor in this game, netting from the spot before his header – having found space to run and head home unmarked – while having several other opportunities to score, including one stunning save from Andre Onana. headtopics.com

United fan show dissent With United trailing by two goals with 17 minutes left on the clock, Alejandro Garnacho replaced Rasmus Hojlund – the home side’s one recognised central striker. Manager Erik ten Hag’s decision was greeted loudly by boos: the home faithful thought the Dane had to stay on the pitch.

There is clear growing discontent at Old Trafford and it is unsurprising. This was supposed to be a season when they established themselves as being among the best in the league, but have regressed. Indeed, United may feel entitled to point out that Hojlund was similarly blocked off by Arsenal defender Gabriel in a Premier League match earlier in the season. However, this was the fifth penalty conceded by Ten Hag’s side this campaign and for the third match in a row. They may be somewhat unfortunate in that sense, but they must become smarter when defending in their area. headtopics.com

His early displays were error-ridden but has since produced multiple solid displays, and he was helpless for City’s goals in this game. Indeed, Onana pulled off several impressive saves in this one – including a remarkable stop to save Haaland’s header on the stroke of half-time.

