Onana to come face-to-face with fan in Manchester derby after Man Utd lift-off

After a difficult few months, finally, Andre Onana experienced his first breakout moment in a Manchester United shirt in midweek.

However, a dramatic last-gasp penalty save in the 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen on Tuesday night could be the catalyst for Onana's fortunes to change. And there would be no better way for the former Inter Milan shot-stopper to follow that up than another standout performance in the Manchester derby.

Given Onana showed all the attributes coveted in a modern-day goalkeeper, it should come as no surprise that Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the former Inter Milan star. In fact, Guardiola even pinpointed Onana as one of Inter's most dangerous players prior to Manchester City 's Champions League triumph earlier this year. headtopics.com

Unfortunately, Manchester United fans have only seen glimpses of the player Guardiola lauded. And while goodwill may have been wearing thin prior to the dramatic Copenhagen finale, Onana's Old Trafford career finally has lift-off.

An error against City in his final match, the FA Cup final no less, ensured there was no realistic way back for De Gea at Old Trafford - certainly not as a No.1, although United could turn to him to provide back-up in their hour of need. headtopics.com

