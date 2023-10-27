Guardiola gives Onana verdict as Man City set to face under-fire Man Utd keeper

Pep Guardiola insists he has a "high opinion" of Manchester United 's Andre Onana, who has struggled following his summer move.

The Cameroon international was a big-money summer signing as they opted to change their No.1, allowing David de Gea to leave when his contract ended. Onana endured a shaky debut against Wolves and has made several mistakes since which have cost his side.

He enjoyed his best moment to date in the week as he saved a stoppage-time penalty to deliver three points for United. Guardiola insists every player needs time to adapt to England's top flight as his City side prepare to face Onana in Sunday's derby. headtopics.com

He said: "I remember we have a common friend who spoke very highly of him but personally I met him in Amsterdam. He's an exceptional player and now at United. Everyone needs time , not just the managers but players, keepers. Everyone. Some times people are quicker but I have a high opinion of him as a keeper."

Guardiola was then quizzed on whether he expects a repeat of his Champions League final performance: "Hopefully not, hopefully we can beat him, but before the game I always expect the best of the players we are going to face. headtopics.com

"I prefer to see the strengths than the weakness they have. He saved a pen in the last minute which helped them to stay in contention to qualify for the last 16. Mentally it’s a good boost for them." City lost this fixture last term in controversial circumstances as Bruno Fernandes scored in front of the Stretford End despite a controversial offside appeal that was turned down. Rashford would later score the winner as United came from behind to pick up the three points.

