Top quotes of the week as Eamon Dunphy slams Manchester United

It's been a busy week in the World of sport and plenty of pundits, athletes and fans have had their say on the biggest topics of the week.

Peter Stringer has had his say on Johnny Sexton's retirement and has christened the now retired captain 'Ireland's best ever 10.'Here's a look at some of the top quotes of the week:"But where was Mount for Tuesday's must win game? An unused sub on the bench.“Christian Eriksen, a free transfer, was voted man of the match. Where were all the big money buys?Kevin Doyle slams Man United after abject first-half display in eventual 1-0 win over Copenhagen.

"Right until the last minute of his last game, he was the guy taking the ball to the line and looking for those inside-outside options." Cork City boss Richie Holland fires up rebel army as they look to complete great escape in the Irish league. headtopics.com

“I would always feel that Cork City teams are at their best when it’s been Cork City against the rest of the world." "Manchester United resemble a team reaching the end of a cycle, not one still rebuilding under a relatively new manager." Carragher wrote.

Read more:

IrishMirror »

'Does anyone know what Erik ten Hag sees in Antony?'Eamon Dunphy has taken aim at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in his latest Irish Daily Star column. Read more ⮕

Eamon Ryan to propose shorter showers and less driving to curb energy costsEamon Ryan to propose shorter showers and less driving to curb energy costs. Eamon Ryan to propose shorter showers and less driving to curb energy costs Read more ⮕

Ratcliffe’s pursuit of Manchester United poised to go to extra timeGlazer family’s sale of the football club has proven a protracted process Read more ⮕

United host City in the season's first Manchester Derby - plus much, much more weekend actionEvery weekend sees sports fans spoiled for choice, with epic Premier League clashes, electrifying F1, PGA classics - and so much more! Read more ⮕

Seven of the greatest Manchester Derby moments as United host City this weekendManchester derbies are among the most anticipated games every year, as the fierce rivalry between neighbours City and United often brings out the best in both teams - not to mention the fans. Read more ⮕

Mullins: A win in the Melbourne Cup would top everything I've achievedCarlow trainer sends both Vauban and Absurde to Australia for 'the race that stops a nation.’ Read more ⮕