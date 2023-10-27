Man Utd backed into a corner over Sancho as January transfer hits major obstacle

Manchester United will still have to pay Jadon Sancho's mega wages even if they manage to get him off the books in January.

He responded to those claims with a statement on social media. The situation has worsened since then, with Sancho being banished from training with the first team, while he was also left out of the club's official squad photo.

However, a transfer will not be easy. A loan deal appears to be the most likely exit route for Sancho but according to Tutto Juve, the Serie A outfit would not be able to afford his €20million wages. A switch to Saudi Arabia has been touted. United were open to letting Sancho leave for the Gulf state in the summer but were unable to agree a deal. According to recent reports, Premier League rivals Chelsea could also emerge as an option. headtopics.com

Former England winger Andros Townsend has previously claimed he sympathises with Sancho but can only envisage an exit at some point in the near future. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I've been where Jadon Sancho is.

