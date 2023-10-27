Manchester derby marked by drama, intrigue and a new striker rivalry

Manchester United's Casemiro and Rasmus Højlund during the match between United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on September 30th. Photograph: Oli Scarff/ AFP via Getty ImagesEven in the Manchester derby’s rich tradition of drama, subplots and intrigue, Sunday’s 191st edition can be billed as one of the most significant of recent memory.
By March’s league return meeting, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s move to purchase 25 per cent of United at a £1.3 billion (€1.49 billion) premium in return for control of football policy is expected to have been sealed, and the implications for Erik Ten Hag’s side and the long-term future of a storied institution should be clearer.
With Cristiano Ronaldo having exited on the same November day that the Glazers placed the club on the market, a replacement was needed, especially as a title charge was on when the January window opened. Ten Hag’s side stood 11 points behind Arsenal going into meetings with Bournemouth, City, Crystal Palace and the Gunners. When United defeated the Cherries and Arsenal drew with Newcastle, nine points from the next three games would have closed the gap to a maximum three. headtopics.com
United faltered – drawing at Palace and losing at Arsenal – owing to this acceptance of mediocrity which points to the questionable transfer strategy overseen by the owners. Ratcliffe, notably, flagged his own example during a presentation at the club’s Carrington training base in March, citing how the 30-year-old Casemiro was handed a four-year deal the previous summer, worth around £350,000 a week.
City bought the finished article in Haaland whereas this summer United signed what Ten Hag characterises as the “potential” of Højlund in a £72 million deal from Atalanta. So far the transfer can be rated as prudent because Højlund’s blend of speed, muscularity, finishing and a winner’s attitude is what United require. headtopics.com