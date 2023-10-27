Manchester derby marked by drama, intrigue and a new striker rivalry

Manchester United's Casemiro and Rasmus Højlund during the match between United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on September 30th. Photograph: Oli Scarff/ AFP via Getty ImagesEven in the Manchester derby’s rich tradition of drama, subplots and intrigue, Sunday’s 191st edition can be billed as one of the most significant of recent memory.

By March’s league return meeting, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s move to purchase 25 per cent of United at a £1.3 billion (€1.49 billion) premium in return for control of football policy is expected to have been sealed, and the implications for Erik Ten Hag’s side and the long-term future of a storied institution should be clearer.

With Cristiano Ronaldo having exited on the same November day that the Glazers placed the club on the market, a replacement was needed, especially as a title charge was on when the January window opened. Ten Hag’s side stood 11 points behind Arsenal going into meetings with Bournemouth, City, Crystal Palace and the Gunners. When United defeated the Cherries and Arsenal drew with Newcastle, nine points from the next three games would have closed the gap to a maximum three. headtopics.com

United faltered – drawing at Palace and losing at Arsenal – owing to this acceptance of mediocrity which points to the questionable transfer strategy overseen by the owners. Ratcliffe, notably, flagged his own example during a presentation at the club’s Carrington training base in March, citing how the 30-year-old Casemiro was handed a four-year deal the previous summer, worth around £350,000 a week.

City bought the finished article in Haaland whereas this summer United signed what Ten Hag characterises as the “potential” of Højlund in a £72 million deal from Atalanta. So far the transfer can be rated as prudent because Højlund’s blend of speed, muscularity, finishing and a winner’s attitude is what United require. headtopics.com

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Seven of the greatest Manchester Derby moments as United host City this weekendManchester derbies are among the most anticipated games every year, as the fierce rivalry between neighbours City and United often brings out the best in both teams - not to mention the fans. Read more ⮕

United host City in the season's first Manchester Derby - plus much, much more weekend actionEvery weekend sees sports fans spoiled for choice, with epic Premier League clashes, electrifying F1, PGA classics - and so much more! Read more ⮕

Haaland scores twice to keep Man City's 11-year Champions League record on trackManchester City talisman Erling Haaland put Young Boys to the sword to leave the reigning European champions on the brink of the Champions League knockout phases Read more ⮕

Top quotes of the week as Eamon Dunphy slams Manchester UnitedWe have a look at some of this week's quotes from sports stars. Read more ⮕

Ratcliffe’s pursuit of Manchester United poised to go to extra timeGlazer family’s sale of the football club has proven a protracted process Read more ⮕

Guardiola gives Onana verdict as Man City set to face under-fire Man Utd keeperPep Guardiola and Manchester City will be eyeing a win at Old Trafford this Sunday, where they will be up against Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has copped criticism this term Read more ⮕