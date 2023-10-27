Welfare rates to new Ukrainian refugees set to be cut, say government sources

The government is examining plans to introduce a lower welfare rate for future Ukrainian refugees who arrive in Ireland, the Business Post can reveal.

Following on from what was described as the “worst row” at cabinet yet since the government was formed, plans are now being examined aimed at reducing the level of payments offered to those migrants who arrive in Ireland.

