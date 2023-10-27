Karen Duggan: Katie McCabe is one of a kind, a special player

It wasn’t quite the easy ride we expected in that first half, but we came good in the end, thanks largely to the wonder that is’s left foot. “This might be a lesser opposition, but we don’t drop standards,” was the gist of her message through the game. And you could feel the crowd feed off that. She’s one of a kind.

We should have been better in possession and with the pace that we moved the ball. There was a lack of patience, we were forcing the issue. New players in, a new formation, that all played in to it. There’s definitely room for improvement, but we need to be as patient with this team as they need to be on the ball. There’s a lot of “unlearning” to do from the previous regime.

And there is an element of us getting carried away with our start to this campaign, with the wins, the number of goals we’ve scored and our more adventurous style of play. We have, of course, to remind ourselves that we’re not playing the quality of opposition we did in Australia. headtopics.com

I love that Abbie Larkin and Izzy Atkinson were given a start in this game, and when Sinead Farrelly and Erin McLaughlin came on they both added guile to the performance. That’s what we need, to broaden the squad’s experience, so that when they’re needed they’re ready.

Nine points out of nine in the campaign so far, then, the perfect start for the team and for Eileen, about whom there was plenty of speculation after her remarks to the media on Thursday. I didn’t really read her comments that way. Eileen is an Irish women’s football person to the core, she’s entrenched in it, so for me her words simply meant that, in her eyes, thisthe biggest job in football. And that’s how she would love to think anyone who comes to the position would feel about it too. She has a good way with the media, if she wanted her name to be thrown in the hat, I think she would have done it in a more direct way. headtopics.com

