She’s On Fire: Singer Sizzles On Beach in Rio de Janeiro

but this week Alicia Keys was looking rather hot herself in an Instagram picture posted by her husband Swizz Beats.

The singer showed off her toned physique in a Bond-esque bikini on a beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The caption read: “Yeah baby… #BondGirlFlow:)” Alicia seems to be enjoying some time with her hubby and son, two-year-old Egypt, ahead of the Rock In Rio Festival this weekend where Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake are also due to perform.celebrity newsTaylor Swift fans convinced she’s written a song about Travis Kelce as new album releasedJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight

Singer Sends Message to Cancer Stricken Teen Who Covered Her Hit SingleThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Singer Ciara cancelled her wedding over transphobic lawsThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

– Outnet’s Interview With Stylish Singer-Songwriter Lianne La HavasThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Singer Morgana of Saint Sister on going solo, theatre and choosing the way of the witchOne half of the successful ‘atmosfolk’ duo Saint Sister, MacIntyre is ready to inhabit her full name and explore more of a solo career Read more ⮕

Gossip Girl Star and Singer Welcome Baby Boy!The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Lush Cosmetics Come Under Fire For New Un-Retouched ‘Pornographic’ AdThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕