‘I had an affair and I’m tormented by the guilt — should I tell my husband?’

I am a 46-year-old woman and have been with my husband for 12 years. We wanted children but after years of trying and doctors and disappointments, we accepted that it wasn’t going to happen for us. I was deeply depressed for a long time and both of our sex drives suffered in different ways. We nearly split up after deciding to stop trying, not because we didn’t love each other but because of the weight of it all.

I’m so sorry for everything you’ve been through. You had a vision for a life and a family and went through immense effort and physical and emotional toil to try to see the dream realised, and then have had to mourn that. It’s so much to bear, and with the isolation and trauma of lockdown too, you’ve had no reprieve from the constant reminder of pain. If you’re not already in therapy, I strongly urge you to go, as there is so much here to process and heal from.

I can't decide for you whether or not to tell your husband, and if you do, I can't predict what his reaction will be, but I can give you some ways of thinking about your decision, which is not an uncommon one. Many people have affairs or one-night stands and resolve never to cheat on their partner again, and the dilemma becomes whether to tell them, cause them pain and risk the relationship, or to stay quiet and use the experience to fuel your appreciation for them and commitment to them.

The argument against telling a partner about a one-time infidelity is that doing so can mainly be focused on assuaging the cheating partner’s guilt rather than doing it for the other person’s sake, and if the cheating partner is genuinely remorseful, it’s just causing the other person unnecessary pain.

I'm always going to be on the side of informed consent, myself. But I think there's another thing to consider. Cheating or infidelity, as you know, is so rarely a comment on the other partner's worthiness or even your love for them. Most often, it comes from a desire of the cheating partner to experience or connect with or reconnect with a part of themselves that they feel has been unexplored, repressed or lost.

