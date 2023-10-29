Club win 'right up there' says Hogan as Deegan snatches victory for O'Loughlins

Nothing beats playing, reluctant O’Loughlin Gaels manager Brian Hogan insisted, but this was “pretty damn close” as his side dethroned Ballyhale Shamrocks.

It was very much a day of history denied for Ballyhale, with a trio of their players, Colin Fennelly, TJ and Eoin Reid, who was among the subs, bidding to move past Bennettsbridge legend Johnny McGovern to 12 county medals, while a 21st title would have given them the outright lead in Kilkenny’s roll of honour.

They went 0-4 to 0-0 clear by the eighth minute but Shamrocks were level at 0-10 each at half-time and took the lead for the first time on the resumption. But, while Ballyhale didn't make a single substitution, O'Loughlins had an impact from their bench and hit four of the last five points, the final two coming from half-backs David Fogarty and Deegan.

“At different stages, different lads stood up but obviously Paddy, Huw , Mikey and Conor are the county guys, you do look to them at times and Mark, Mark as captain, I mean that man has put massive service into the club for years and the performance he put in today was huge.”

"I felt if I could get the right lads around me, you know, they could do some of the heavy lifting for a couple of months until I got that boxed off." "It's right up there. Nothing beats playing. That's the reality of it. But the club does mean everything to me. I'm always going to be involved with them.

