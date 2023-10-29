Kilkenny SHC final: Deegan dethrones Ballyhale as O’Loughlins refuse to yield

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

All-Ireland champions Ballyhale dethroned as O'Loughlin Gaels reign supreme in KilkennyBallyhale Shamrocks’ six-in-a-row county bid came to an end at Nowlan Park. Read more ⮕

'There’s no belief that they are invincible' - Trying to take down Ballyhale's starsOn track for six Kilkenny titles in a row, Ballyhale Shamrocks have shown their vulnerability this season. Read more ⮕

12 County Finals down for decision this weekendBallyhale, St. Thomas, Glen, Nemo and Errigal Ciaran look to win again Read more ⮕

Limerick SHC final: Na Piarsaigh defend title as they keep Patrickswell at bayShane O’Neill’s side secure their sixth Limerick SHC title in 10 years Read more ⮕

Galway SHC final: St Thomas win sixth title in a rowEanna Burke struck 2-2 in a fine performance against Turloughmore Read more ⮕

GAA club previews: Last busy weekend for county finals sees big matches in both codesAll-Ireland champions Ballyhale chase a sixth successive title in Kilkenny while a third successive Tipp final goes to a replay Read more ⮕