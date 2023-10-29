Diogo Jota comments on 'unimaginable' situation as team-mate faces kidnap ordeal

Diogo Jota revealed that Luis Diaz was set to start for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest, before he had to leave the team hotel in after learning his parents had been kidnapped.

Diaz was with the Liverpool squad at the team hotel on Sunday morning before their Premier League match at Anfield, when it emerged his parents had been kidnapped by unidentified armed motorcyclists in Colombia. Police have confirmed that his mother, Cilenis Marulanda, has been rescued, but his father is still reported missing.

Liverpool said in a statement early on Sunday morning: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm it is aware of an ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz in Colombia. It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity. In the meantime, the player's welfare will continue to be our immediate priority." headtopics.com

Police chiefs in Colombia spoke to Diaz as they look to keep him abreast of the situation and the search to find his father. He was duly pulled out of the squad, with Jota Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah scoring for Jurgen Klopp's men as they recorded their third win in a row.

After Liverpool's opening goal, Jota ran over to the dugout and held up a Diaz No.7 shirt as he showed his support to his team-mate. In his post-match interview, Jota paid tribute to Diaz before admitting he had been due to start. He said: "Luis was with us in the hotel then he went home. It's a very hard situation and I don't know how anyone would react if it happened to you. headtopics.com

"He was going to play. I played instead of him and I showed him his shirt to show we're with him and we hope everything works out. It's unimaginable to think a situation like this could happen. We can just support him and show him we're with him."

Liverpool support Luis Diaz after his parents were kidnapped in ColombiaThe country’s president said the player’s mother “has been rescued” but his father remains missing. Read more ⮕

Luis Diaz's dad rescued from kidnapping after shootout leaves two deadThe parents of Liverpool star Luis Diaz were kidnapped in Colombia on Saturday evening, his mother's safe return has been confirmed and his father has reportedly also been rescued Read more ⮕

Father of Liverpool’s Luis Díaz missing in Colombia amid kidnapping reportsMother rescued but father still missing says Colombia’s president Read more ⮕

Liverpool show support for Luis Diaz in 3-0 victory over Nottingham ForestDiogo Jota held aloft the number seven shirt after scoring, with the Colombian not featuring following reports his parents had been kidnapped. Read more ⮕

Liverpool shrug off Luis Díaz’s absence to sweep aside Nottingham ForestJurgen Klopp’s team maintained their 100% home record this season with a commanding display at Anfield Read more ⮕

Cameron Diaz Storms Out of Radio Interview After Drew Barrymore SlurThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕