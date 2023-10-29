Erling Haaland shines as Man City condemn Man Utd to heavy derby day defeat

Erling Haaland scores his and Manchester City's second goal during the Premier League game against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesErling Haaland’s double helped Manchester City secure derby day delight as lifeless rivals Manchester United were outclassed in an embarrassing home defeat.
It was an abrupt end to an unconvincing three-match winning run in all competitions for Erik ten Hag’s United, who have now lost five of their 10 opening Premier League games.Liverpool shrug off Luis Díaz’s absence to sweep aside Nottingham ForestHaaland put City ahead midway through the first half from a penalty awarded after the VAR spotted a supposed Rasmus Hojlund tug on Rodri.
It was an ugly end to an emotional week for United, who again remembered the late, great Bobby Charlton on Sunday.Just eight minutes were on the clock when Rodri’s diagonal ball was nodded back by Kyle Walker to Foden, who got away a powerful close-range header that Onana stopped. headtopics.com
That 26th-minute gut punch emboldened City and hushed the Old Trafford faithful, leading to tongue-in-cheek chants from away fans comparing the atmosphere to the Etihad Stadium. In hindsight, the young striker may wish he had gone down after John Stones’s physical defending in the build-up.
It looked like a potentially game-changing moment, but the City sharpshooter would not be denied a second for long. The England attacking midfielder sent over a cross-shot as Haaland went down claiming a penalty as the away fans continued to make themselves heard. headtopics.com