Last-gasp Ahern try saves Munster from first loss to Italian opposition in a decade

had not lost to Italian opposition in a decade but it took a last-gasp try from Tom Ahern and a conversion from Joey Carbery to prevent a shock loss for the URC champions at Stadio Monigo in Treviso.

“It took us to the last five minutes to get a draw and I thought we did very well to get a draw,” said Rowntree. “That was a very good performance by Treviso. For 63 minutes we just could not break them down but we showed a lot of composure there as a team to stay in the game.Rugby World Cup: Five things we learned from the final“That I am pleased about but we will have a good look at our game. We have got to be more clinical, we have got to be more accurate.

Munster struggled all afternoon to find the form which saw them blitz the Sharks last week and it was the Italians who did most of the early running and were good value for their 13-3 interval lead. Another penalty from Umaga edged them in front before they struck for the opening try of the match three minutes from the interval. headtopics.com

They reduced the margin seven minutes from time when Carbery tapped over a penalty to set up a tight finish.

