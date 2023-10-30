Sea Life Bray to close after 25 years

A statement on the Sea Life website said it was a"difficult decision" and their priority now would be finding suitable homes for the animals and helping staff with career opportunities.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, marine biologist and Social Democrats TD for Wicklow Jennifer Whitmore said the closure was"sad and shocking" and that the aquarium was"so important" for education and tourism."It was somewhere everyone would bring their children to learn and experience the love of nature and marine," she said.

"This is really disappointing for families in Wicklow and all of the east coast and across the country."She added that it would be her preference that entities like these are State-owned and not at the whims of the financial markets.We need your consent to load this rte-player contentWe use rte-player to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. headtopics.com

Minister for Higher Education and Fine Gael TD for Wicklow Simon Harris said the decision to close Sea Life is a"blow to tourism and education" and called on the owners, Merlin Entertainment Group, to reconsider.

"This decision seems to have come as a bolt from the blue and it was widely recognised that visitor numbers were increasing again since the difficult pandemic days," Mr Harris said. "Sea Life is still currently operating and I would call on Wicklow County Council, Fáilte Ireland and all relevant State agencies to see if they can assist in having this decision reversed. headtopics.com

Woman tragically dies after rescuing young boy from sea in CorkA woman has sadly passed away after rescuing a boy from the sea in east Cork. The woman,believed to be the boy's mum, was in her 30s. Read more ⮕

Characterful Kildare country property conjures woodland life of easeCaragh House in Prosperous, Co Kildare is full of Victorian elegance and personality thanks to the family who made it the haven of cosy informality it is Read more ⮕

Eat, Drink, Repeat: 7 Lessons From Italian LifeOnline Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's life was a tale of two halvesMatthew Perry was the star of era-defining sitcom Friends, but behind the scenes, his life was dogged with addiction. Read more ⮕

Dwayne Johnson saved his mum’s life when she attempted suicideThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Instagrammer shares life change that helped her lose five stoneInstagrammer shares the life change that helped her lose five stone and it's all to do with healthy eating and regular exercise. Read more ⮕