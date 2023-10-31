'A blizzard': Regional services fear growing scale of cocaine use

"Our hope is that we'll be able to eventually assist in having an impact in reducing the number of drug deaths that have been occurring, which are quite high in Ireland in recent years," Detective Chief Superintendent Boland added.
In Donegal, a sobering figure was given by Cora McAleer, Assistant Director of Nursing at the county’s Alcohol and Drug Service. When you consider those who are ignoring their addiction, the true figure for cocaine use, in Donegal and throughout the country, is much higher.
In the midst of these emerging health issues and the increasing number of people seeking support for addiction, An Garda Síochána has sought to tackle and disrupt criminal gangs involved in drug distribution throughout the country under 'Operation Tara'.
"It's extremely fluid. One person can be working with one group one week, and with another group the following week," he said. It is simplistic but not entirely inaccurate to say that where once Dublin-based criminals distributed drugs throughout Ireland, now rural and regional organised crime gangs are very much part of the criminal picture, and capable of sourcing drug imports without much assistance from Dublin based cartels.
At Sligo Garda station, Chief Superintendent Aidan Glackin says it was the cracking by detectives of an encrypted phone which was Young’s undoing. "Anybody that's involved in organized crime, particularly in the importation, sale, supply of drugs, are driven by greed, fueled by arrogance and reckless as to the consequences of their action," he said.
