Gardaí make fourth major fireworks seizure ahead of Halloween

Gardaí have made a fourth major seizure of fireworks this month as part of a nationwide clampdown on illegal pyrotechnics ahead of Halloween.

It follows the seizure of €2,500 worth of unlicensed pyrotechnics in Limerick earlier this week, and a haul valued at around €20,000 in Sligo last Wednesday. Pepper spray and €700 worth of cocaine was also recovered during the raid in Limerick, and two men were arrested. They were later released without charge and a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.A small quantity of suspected cocaine was also found in Sligo town, where gardaí seized €20,000 worth of fireworks. Investigations are ongoing in relation to the haul.

Gardaí have warned that they will confiscate fireworks this Halloween, and anyone found in possession of such materials will be liable to prosecution. “Operation Tombola sees An Garda Síochána work with partners and stakeholders to increase understanding on the harm fireworks may cause as Halloween approaches, while also highlighting the legislation which prevents the possession of unlicensed fireworks,” they added. headtopics.com

