Taoiseach vows flood supports will be adequate

"When it comes business schemes and humanitarian schemes to help householders, they have been activated for Louth and Wexford just in the last short period. And they are really there to be used. "We want to make sure that whatever we put in place is adequate so people can move back into their homes and businesses can operate particularly at this time of year coming into Christmas it can be very tough on families and very though on businesses to face flood damage."Publican praises community spirit as Louth bar floods Mr Varadkar said about 50 flood relief schemes are in place and 90 are in the pipeline,"so we need to get them done as soon as possible".

He added:"It is clear to me that severe weather events, including floods are going to become more frequent and are going to become more severe and a lot of that is linked to climate change. "Then we have to be careful about where we build. Areas that didn’t flood before are flooding now and areas where floods might have been a few centimetres high are now much more serious and doing much more damage.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan expressed concern for those caught up by the latest flooding. "So it is connected to climate change. We have to manage and protect our coasts and our people. We can do that, but we have to recognise the reality - the seas are rising, there are particular difficulties also with heavier rains coming, as well as the other elements of coastal erosion."

