HEAD TOPICS

Wikipedia chief, US government adviser and now Web Summit chief executive

businessposthq1 min.

Web Summit’s new boss was appointed on Monday after co-founder Paddy Cosgrave resigned as chief executive amid backlash over comments he made about the Israel-Hamas conflict

News Source

BUSINESSPOSTHQ

Referring to the culture, policies, and experience of Wikipedia, Maher said part of her job involved identifying gaps in how it engaged with users.

Ireland Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Web Summit appoints Katherine Maher as new chief executiveFormer chief executive Paddy Cosgrave stepped down following backlash over comments made on social media
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Web Summit names Katherine Maher as its new chief executiveMaher, the former executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation. replaces Paddy Cosgrave with Web Summit also naming Damian Kimmelman as a new non-executive board director
Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Web Summit announces new CEO to replace Paddy CosgraveWeb Summit has appointed Katherine Maher as its new chief executive, to replace Paddy Cosgrave.
Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Web Summit’s new CEO: Who is Katherine Maher?Katherine Maher faces choppy waters as she replaces Paddy Cosgrave
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Web 1.0: The dawn of trollingWeb 1.0 explores the origins of today's online culture
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: UK steps up effort to secure global co-operation on AI with two-day summitBy 2025, AI is expected to help create ‘faster-paced, more effective and larger scale’ cyber-attacks
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕