Web Summit’s new CEO: Who is Katherine Maher?

At a time when public confidence was low in media, Wikipedia managed to not only keep people’s trust but build on it - the subject of talks that Maher has delivered in the past. By the time she left, it was also considered one of the most successful tech non-profits out there, growing its endowment to more than $90 million and doubling its annual budget to $140 million in 2021.

Regaining the goodwill that her predecessor’s words and actions may have damaged among some sections of the tech community won’t be an easy task, and persuading sponsors to return while Cosgrave still retains a majority stake in the firm may be difficult.

Since then, she has joined the Atlantic Council, where she is a non-resident senior fellow on democracy and technology, and currently serves as part of the Foreign Affairs Policy Board for the US Department of State. Maher is also a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, and a security fellow at the Truman National Security Project. She is also chair of the Signal Foundation, the messaging company that has been viewed as a rival to WhatsApp.

First up is the Lisbon event, which takes place in less than two weeks. Some 70,000 people are expected to attend, but Lisbon will be without a number of high-profile sponsors and investors, among them Google, Intel, IBM and Amazon Web Services.

Both of her parents have Irish heritage dating back to the Famine years. On her father’s side, the family can trace its roots to Templemore, Co Tipperary; on her mother’s, Mount Talbot and Tisrara in Co Roscommon. It is something Maher has embraced, with the family taking a trip to Ireland in 2010 to visit their ancestors’ homes.

