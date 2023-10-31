Status Yellow rain warning for six counties as Ireland braces for Storm Ciarán

"It is going to bring some more rainfall into the south and southeast from tomorrow evening and into early Thursday morning, so there is Yellow rain warnings out for the south and southeast for that period."The Northern Irish city of Newry has been subject to major flooding today as its canal burst its banks overnight.

"And the canal and the river are at maximum capacity. Now, we have a full tide at the moment, which makes us nervous, but thankfully it is not raining at present."Dozens of buildings and businesses have been affected by the flooding as PSNI urged people to avoid Newry city centre.1 week ago

