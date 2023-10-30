Web Summit names Katherine Maher as its new chief executive

Web Summit has announced Katherine Maher as its new chief executive to succeed Paddy Cosgrave who resigned recently due to controversial comments regarding Israel.

Maher previously led Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit behind Wikipedia, which has over 1 billion monthly users. Additionally, Maher, whose parents are both Irish, is chair of messaging platform, Signal. She is also non-resident senior fellow on democracy and technology at the Atlantic Council, a term member of the Council on Foreign ...

