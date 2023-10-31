Mandatory retirement clauses in contracts are 'ageist'

This would mean you would have the option to work for longer, should you feel fit enough to do so, and access an enhanced rate of the pension when it’s eventually drawn down. Anton Savage was joined by Celine Clark, Head of Advocacy and Public Affairs at Age Action, Michael McMahon, Acting Chair of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council and Journalist and Author Valerie Cox to discuss...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Free home energy upgrades for homeowners who get certain social welfare paymentsThis handy grant could land you with free central heating and attic insulation if you qualify

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Nights out are about to get a whole lot bigger with the help of Tinder SocialThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Web Summit appoints Katherine Maher as new chief executiveFormer chief executive Paddy Cosgrave stepped down following backlash over comments made on social media

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Should the pension age be increased to 75?An Oireachtas committee has recommended that the State pension age increase should increase to 75.They say their recommendation was ‘in light of the fact t...

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Meta plans ad-free Facebook, Instagram subscriptions in EuropeCourts have been cracking down on social networks’ use of data

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Are young people becoming addicted to social media and the internet? Here’s what the research has found‘The internet is a giant hypodermic, and the content, including social media like Meta, are the psychoactive drugs’

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕