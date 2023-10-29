National Women’s Council call for three year abortion review to be accepted by government

came in in 2019 and as the three-year review approaches, there are a number of changes the organisation demands the government take on board.
Proposing that abortion be decriminalised in all senses of the word, the three day wait period be removed and the twelve week limit be extended, they are saying that this is not the form of abortion that was voted in.
Speaking at the conference, Orla O’Connor, Director of the National Women’s outlined the changes that need to be made to the legislation, which also included conscience based refusal to services, changes to MyOptions and the regional gaps in access to abortion services. headtopics.com
“We are collectively submitting this report into the review process. We all have one thing in common, and that’s our belief that the abortion law is failing women and pregnant people, and does not honour the spirit of repeal,” O’Connor said.
“This review is the moment for changing that, for widening access to essential healthcare and for ensuring no woman has to travel. If we are to guarantee equitable, accessible and legal abortion for all women and pregnant people in Ireland, we need to see full decriminalisation in line with the WHO guidance., the panel explained that it is as if Repeal never happened in Ireland and the barriers to accessing abortion in this country still make it difficult for pregnant people. headtopics.com
Speaking from her own experience, Alison Lynch, a board member from Termination for Medical Reasons explained the barriers she faced when trying to access abortion in Ireland and was forced to access services in Liverpool.
Ireland Headlines
George Russell appreciation society to open in DublinGeorge Russell enthusiasts from across the world will take part in the opening of a permanent national and international appreciation society dedicated to his memory in Dublin this afternoon. Read more ⮕