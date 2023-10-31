Indian opposition MPs accuse government of trying to hack their iPhones

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HERDOTIE: Inquiry shows “one in three” Australian parliament staff have been sexually harrassedSexual harassment and bullying are huge issues in Australia's parliament, with both MPs and staff affected after a high profile inquiry found 'sexist culture'.

IRISHTIMES: Chicago shooting: At least 15 people injured, two critically, at Halloween partyA male suspect was detained while trying to escape the scene on foot

HERDOTIE: This Kitchen Beauty Hack Will Fake A Flawless ‘Baked’ Complexion In No TimeThe website for Irish women

IRISHMIRROR: Irish shoppers can get US Black Friday deals thanks to little-known hackWith US prices often coming in cheaper than in Ireland, increasing numbers of shoppers are using a website to get deals they normally wouldn't be able to buy

