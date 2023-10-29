Na Fianna win first-ever Dublin SHC title, three in-a-row for Glen in Derry

Wicklow SFC final replayNA FIANNA HAVE won the Dublin senior hurling championship for the first time in their history.

Na Fianna had lost the last two finals to Kilmacud Crokes, and had far too much for the 2018 champions this evening. Meanwhile, Glen secured their third senior football championship title in-a-row in Derry after a six-point win over 2019 champions Magherafelt.A dominant second-half performance saw Malachy O’Rourke’s side regain their crown, as their quest for an All-Ireland final return continues apace. Glen were defeated by Kilmacud Crokes in the controversial showpiece earlier this year.

Man of the Match Jason Curry hit 1-4 for the victors, who are now through to the Munster semi-final in late November. They trailed 1-3 to o-4 at the break after Gary Byrne’s goal, but powered into the lead on the restart as Craig O’Sullivan turned in a man-of-the-match display. Blessington face Louth champions St Mary’s Ardee in the Leinster quarter-final next weekend. headtopics.com

A double for the club having beaten St. Kiernan's 1-9 - 1-8 in the Reserve Championship final earlier today.#LondainAbú 🟢⚪️ #GAA pic.twitter.com/7aS5OP5DpC

