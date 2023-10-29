Garda ombudsman calls for witnesses after man seriously injured in Garda car incident on M50

Irish Friends fans mourn Matthew Perry: ‘Did I cry on the way over here? Yes I did’'Seismic omission' saw HSE worker engaged in 'quiet quitting' remain on full pay for over two years, WRC finds

Molly Martens and father Thomas return to court six years after being convicted of Jason Corbett’s murderCork SFC final: Hurley brothers star as Castlehaven beat Nemo Rangers

Garda appeal as man missing from Dublin home believed to be in CorkNeil Murray, 45, was last seen on Treepark Road at approximately 6pm on Saturday evening Read more ⮕

Gardaí caution over trend of rising pedestrian deaths on Irish roadsGarda urges those using the roads to be cautious over the Bank Holiday weekend Read more ⮕

Dublin Marathon 2024 entry details, registration date and more detailsEntry for the 2024 Dublin Marathon. Read more ⮕

George Russell appreciation society to open in DublinGeorge Russell enthusiasts from across the world will take part in the opening of a permanent national and international appreciation society dedicated to his memory in Dublin this afternoon. Read more ⮕

‘It’s radically different’: Behind the scenes of Roddy Doyle’s Dublin Peter PanThe author of The Snapper and The Van has set his new version of JM Barrie’s classic story in Ireland Read more ⮕

Modern GPs: ‘We’re hell for leather busy but can still look after patients and families for a lifetime’GPs in Kerry, Wicklow and Dublin on patient expectations, acute pressures and the way forward Read more ⮕