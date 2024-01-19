Irish exporters face tighter post-Brexit controls on exports to Britain. From January 31st, British customs will seek notification of shipments along with health certificates for meat and other foods from Irish exporters. Customers or agents in Britain importing goods from the Republic will have to notify UK authorities of those shipments up to 24 hours before their arrival and have been told they should register with the country’s Customs Declaration System.

Meat, live animal exports, infant formula and some other foods will also need export health certificates confirming they comply with British standards, issued by Irish Department of Agriculture veterinary inspectors at their point of origin





IrishTimesBiz » / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Farrell Favourite for British & Irish Lions Head Coach RoleAndy Farrell is expected to be named the British & Irish Lions head coach. He will then focus on announcing his next Ireland squad and defending their Six Nations title. Farrell aims to challenge his squad to achieve a Grand Slam repeat, a feat last accomplished by an amateur England side in 1992.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Andy Farrell appointed as British & Irish Lions coach for Australia tourAndy Farrell has been confirmed as the coach for the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia. He has had a successful coaching career with Ireland, achieving a win rate of 81.4% in Tests.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Irish Human Rights Watchdog Launches Legal Action Against Government Over Failure to Provide AccommodationThe Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) has filed a lawsuit against the government for not providing accommodation to all international protection applicants. This is the first time IHREC has taken legal action regarding human rights.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

15 Irish Films That Get It RightA list of 15 Irish films that excel in storytelling and authentic accents, unlike Wild Mountain Thyme. Includes films like 'In America' and 'Once'.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Former Saturdays Singer's Throuple Rumours and Memorable Irish News Stories of 2023A former Saturdays singer was rumored to be engaged in a throuple, leading to a rollercoaster of pop culture events in 2023. Memorable Irish news stories include the viral fame of a teenager, a dramatic rescue at sea, and the release of a book by a popular figure.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year AwardsSome 12 sports and 15 women will be recognised at The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year Awards in The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin on Friday. This is the annual event that brings together the cream of Irish women’s sport.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »