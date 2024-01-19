Connected newsletter: AI dominates in Davos as Samsung touts it as the future of mobile. Connected at the Business Post is your source for the news that matters in technology and innovation, all told from an Irish perspective. Get Charlie Taylor’s Connected newsletter to your inbox each Friday to read the innovation and technology stories that matter to Irish business. EDITOR'S NOTE After a few relatively quiet weeks, things have really heated up over the past days in terms of tech news.

With the World Economic Forum, the annual shindig for the rich and famous, getting underway in Davos, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was out flying the flag for Ireland. He dined with a number of top tech entrepreneurs including OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Stripe’s John Collison, and Michael Dell. Here’s hoping he talked a few of them into upping their investments locally. Artificial intelligence was unsurprisingly firmly at the top of the agenda in discussions held in Davos





businessposthq » / 🏆 8. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish Boxing Legend Joe Egan Vows to Return to the RingIrish boxing legend ‘Big’ Joe Egan plans to make a comeback to boxing after over 20 years and wants to fight world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s father John in Saudi Arabia. Egan also discusses his friendship with gang victim David Byrne.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Peter O'Mahony named captain of Irish rugby team for Six NationsPeter O'Mahony has been named captain of the Irish rugby team for the upcoming Six Nations tournament. This will be his 11th time captaining the team in his 13-year Test career.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

China reopens market to Irish beef after BSE scareChina has reopened its market to Irish beef after exports were suspended due to the detection of an atypical BSE case. The move will be a relief for farmers and meat exporters.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Katie McCabe named The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the YearKatie McCabe, the captain of the Irish women's national football team, has been awarded The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year for her exceptional performance and leadership.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Irish Human Rights Watchdog Launches Legal Action Against Government Over Failure to Provide AccommodationThe Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) has filed a lawsuit against the government for not providing accommodation to all international protection applicants. This is the first time IHREC has taken legal action regarding human rights.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

15 Irish Films That Get It RightA list of 15 Irish films that excel in storytelling and authentic accents, unlike Wild Mountain Thyme. Includes films like 'In America' and 'Once'.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »