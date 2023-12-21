15 Irish Films That Get It Right

Wild Mountain Thyme was woeful, but here are 15 Irish films that did it right – both when it came to storytelling and the genuine accents. The deeply personal semi-autobiographical screenplay by Sheridan and his daughters, Naomi and Kirsten, focuses on an immigrant Irish family’s struggle to start a new life in New York City, as seen through the eyes of the elder daughter. Johnny and Sarah Sullivan and their daughters Christy and Ariel attempt to start a new life after a tragedy.

The soundtrack, along with impeccable performances from Samantha Morton and Sarah and Emma Bolger, makes for a beautiful watch. A modern-day musical set on the streets of Dublin, it has a timeless quality quite rare in Irish film. Featuring Glen Hansard and his Irish band The Frames, the film tells the story of a street musician and Czech immigrant Marketa Irglova during an eventful week as they write, rehearse and record songs that reveal their unique love story. The song “Falling Slowly” won the 2008 Academy Award for Best Original Song and the film was even adapted for Broadway





image_magazine » / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Irish excel at grieving, study suggestsA study suggests that the Irish excel at grieving, with intense feelings of sadness and anger considered normal reactions to the loss of a loved one. However, a small minority may experience chronic psychological distress long after the death has occurred.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Irish referee Andrew Brace: 'Scrum is in the best place it's ever been'Irish referee Andrew Brace believes that the scrum in rugby is currently in the best place it has ever been, despite the negativity surrounding it. Brace's insight comes after his first World Cup campaign as a referee, where the scrum played a crucial role in South Africa's success. The debate on the scrum's role in rugby continues.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Options at Hooker Position in Irish RugbyA look at the options and players at the hooker position in Irish rugby, including the rise of Rónan Kelleher and Dan Sheehan.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Options at Loosehead Prop in Irish RugbyThis piece details the options at loosehead prop in Irish rugby and discusses the need for competition in this position. Andrew Porter's role as a top player is highlighted, but the development of other players is crucial for the future.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Militant Irish nationalists and the inspiration of Israeli prime ministersFintan O’Toole: Militant Irish nationalists prefer to forget that two future right-wing prime ministers of Israel were profoundly inspired by the IRA, via IrishTimesOpEd

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Irish MEP calls for restrictions on glyphosate weed killers over health concernsAn Irish MEP has urged Dáil Éireann to restrict over the counter sales of glyphosate weed killers like Roundup over health concerns. The World Health Organisation's International Agency for Research on Cancer classified glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans" in 2015. Research found traces of glyphosate in a quarter of the Irish people tested.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »