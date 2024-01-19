UCD authorities accused of turning a 'blind eye' to academic's living arrangements

The Workplace Relations Commission said UCD authorities turned a 'blind eye' after Dr Pierce Parker's living arrangements were first discovered. Claims of racist discrimination from an academic with a “sense of entitlement”, who took to bedding down in campus buildings. UCD authorities turned a “blind eye” after the PhD student’s living arrangements were first discovered in 2018.

On one occasion, the university’s cleaning contractor reported finding the man asleep in his underwear in a break room at 6.30am. Dr Pierce Parker alleged he was discriminated against and harassed because of his race, gender and civil status





