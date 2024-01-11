Andy Farrell appointed as British & Irish Lions coach for Australia tour

Andy Farrell confirmed as British & Irish Lions coach for Australia tour. Since taking over from Joe Schmidt following the 2019 World Cup, the Wigan man has coached Ireland to 35 wins in 43 Tests (81.4 per cent win rate).





