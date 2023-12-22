It’s that time of the year again. Some 12 sports and 15 women will be recognised at The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year Awards in The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin on Friday. This is the annual event that brings together the cream of Irish women’s sport. Together they get to appreciate a great celebration of Irish sportswomen who continue to raise the bar and lead the way for future generations.

Each year, you appreciate even more what these awards have done for women’s sport in Ireland. And how far women’s sport has grown and succeeded at the highest level since the awards were first introduced in 200





