Andy Farrell Favourite for British & Irish Lions Head Coach Role

Andy Farrell is the heavy favourite to be named British & Irish Lions head coach, this coming Thursday. Once all that pomp and ceremony is done, he will get back to announcing his next Ireland squad and plotting a defence of their Six Nations title. Farrell and his coaching staff struck upon the theme, back in 2022 and 2023, of being the ones to forge a path for future generations. Winning a Test Series away in New Zealand was their Everest.

The squad followed that up with an epic winning streak that included a 2023 Six Nations Grand Slam but they fell short. If Farrell wants to toss a fresh gauntlet, he could well challenge his squad to become the first ever Six Nations side to do a Grand Slam repeat. The feat was last achieved by an amateur England side, led by captain Will Carling, in the 1992 Five Nations. Johnny Sexton and Keith Earls - along with team manager Mick Kearney - were the only two player retirements, though it remains to be seen what veterans will make Farrell's 2024 Six Nations squad





