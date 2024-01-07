Room to Improve: Historians trying to get a sense of early 21st-century Ireland will rely on this ho-hum TV

Centuries from now, historians trying to get a sense of life in early 21st-century Ireland will inevitably rely on Room to Improve (One, Sunday, 9.30pm) as a key text. They will marvel at our obsession with vast kitchens and “scenic” views of murky fields and smudgy horizons. And they will be astonished at the bottomless optimism of house-whisperer, an architect whose love for enormous windows is eclipsed only by his perpetual supply of chipper-ness.

Bannon’s bountiful buoyancy is crucial as the show’s 14th season begins. For his first outing, he is in rural Kilkenny, where Gráinne Murphy and Ivan Williams are renovating an 18th-century farmhouse. The building has been in farmer Ivan’s family for generations





