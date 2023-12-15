IDA Job Cuts: Multinationals Reduce Irish Headcount Amid Global Tech Downturn

Multinationals cut 17,857 jobs in Ireland as the global tech sector experiences a downturn. IDA Ireland client companies saw a decrease in employment for the first time in 10 years. Despite this, client firms added 16,843 new jobs in 2023, down 48% from the previous year. Overall, IDA client companies employed 1,014 fewer people compared to the previous year.





